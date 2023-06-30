Mother of toddler killed in hot car accident warns parents as temperatures skyrocket

As temperatures soar into the high 90s, Jamie Dill is spreading awareness about a topic close to her heart.
On July 9th, 2019, her 3-year-old son Ollie was killed in a hot car.
It was a genuine accident, turned deadly.
“Ollie was such a funny boy. He would make you laugh, tell jokes. He would just melt your heart,” Jamie tells 44News.
The temperature reached 90 degrees that day, meaning the car Ollie sat in, likely rose to over 130 degrees in just one hour.
“I want parents to never think that this cannot happen to me, because that’s the most dangerous thing,” Jamie says.
According to the National Safety Council, 38 children under the age of 15 die each year from heat stroke after being left inside a hot car.
The number of child hot car deaths for 2022 was 33. So far in 2023, there have been 8.
Ollie’s mom hopes to prevent more from happening.
“I tell Ollie’s story because I don’t want anyone else to go through this. It can. It can happen to anyone. It can happen to the most responsible parents that you know,” Jamie says.
Jamie and Andrew set up a foundation to spread awareness called ‘Be Kind for Ollie.’
It focuses on three main things. Scholarships for early childhood educators, comfort bags for first responders, and hot car death prevention.
“When you put your child in the backseat, put something else in the backseat with them. Your cell phone, your work ID badge, keys for your office. And call childcare to come up with maybe a plan if your child doesn’t show up that day,” Jamie says.
For more information, you can find the organization on social media or on bekindforollie.com.