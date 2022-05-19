Mother speaking out after preschool teacher fired following investigation

Patience Drury is speaking out after she says surveillance video shows her child was abused at preschool on May 2nd.
"To see the video...it was an instant rage, but an instant numb. I didn't know how to react, I didn't have any words after that," says Kolten's guardian, Patience Drury.
Up until Monday, Kolten attended Morganfield Audubon Area Head Start. It was not until May 3rd Drury got a visit from her DCBS worker, who asked if she was aware of an incident that happened at the school.
"I was told a teacher was fired for sitting my boy in timeout alone. I insisted there was more to the story, and that I wanted to know more. I was informed by another source it was an active assault."
Drury says for two weeks, the school said they could not provide details on the investigation. The Drury's decided to reach out to the Union County Board of Education in regards to the matter. "We were told that Audubon Area is not a form of UC education, but a partner and they have their own employees so their hands were tied as far as being able to intervene with other agencies employees."
After following 'The right protocol with the School Boards attorney', Drury and her husband were able to view the 10 minute surveillance video from May 2nd.
"In this 10 minute video, you can see a teacher walk into the classroom, at this time I was able to identify the teacher. You can see her hand just tighten around his neck, and she jerked him back down in his seat." According to the parents, the physical force continued the entire video.
Drury shares that another teacher who walked in later and witnessed this took her child out of the classroom.
"I requested the incident report, and they told me it's going to take 45 days."
She wants to the public to know, she's sharing her story in hopes this will never happen again.
"I hope by reaching these eyes, talking to you, or anybody else something can be done, and it's not just pushed under the rug like it appears it's going to be."
44News reached out the Preschool, they did not want to comment on the matter. We also reached out to the Union Board of Education, but did not receive a response.
The family does have an attorney.