Motorcycle sales are up, dealerships sharing safety tips for new riders

Now that it's officially summer, motorcycle dealerships are seeing a huge increase in sales with new riders.
"We're seeing a lot of new riders, unfortunately there's not enough capacity to get everyone trained at the same time, but that would be my biggest thing for a new rider is to get in and take a safety class," says Bud's Harley-Davidson Owner Dawn Morand
According to AAA, these days between Memorial Day and Labor Day are known as the '100 deadliest days' due to an increase of teen related crashes. And now that more people are turning to motorcycles, experienced riders are sharing tips to keep you safe.
"You have to pay attention to other cars on the road, people on their cell phones unfortunately, grass clippings on the side of the road. The grass feels like glass"
By law, riders are not required to wear a helmet in the Hoosier State, but experienced riders say you should anyways.
"You need to wear protective gear too. There's just lots of things that can come up off the road, rocks can fly up. We dont like to ever think of going down, but you need to protect your skin if there's ever an unfortunate event,"
Morand shares, some insurance companies will give you a discount by taking a starter course.