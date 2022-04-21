Motorcyclist dies after crashing into utility pole in Owensboro, police say

A motorcyclist was killed in a Wednesday afternoon crash that happened in Owensboro, Kentucky, according to police.
The Owensboro Police Department says it responded to the area of West 9th Street around 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday for a crash where a motorcycle reportedly hit a utility pole.
Police say the motorcyclist was taken to the hospital by ambulance, but that he died from his injuries.
No one else was involved in the crash.
OPD says its Accident Reconstruction Unit responded to investigate the crash.
No other information was released, but you can stay with 44News on-air and online for any updates.