Motorcyclist suffers life-threatening injuries in Owensboro crash

A motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries on Tuesday morning after a crash in Owensboro, Kentucky.
The Owensboro Police Department says it happened around 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of West 4th Street and Ewing Road.
No information on how the crash happened has been released, but police said the motorcyclist was taken to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital for treatment.
The Owensboro Police Department Accident Reconstruction Unit responded to investigate the collision.