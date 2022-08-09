Mount Vernon gets grant to address erosion

The City of Mount Vernon is getting a $100,000 grant from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources through the Lake and River Enhancement Program (LARE).
The grant will allow the city to complete a project that will slow erosion that could impact the city's boat ramp and parks along the river.
According to the city's mayor, the project will be funding with $200,000 in matching funds from the City of Mount Vernon.
The project will help ease erosion issues along more than 800 feet of riverbank near Riverbend and Sherburne Parks.
In other areas, they will be removing sediment.