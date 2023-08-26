 Skip to main content
Mt. Vernon man convicted of driving car with meth in car and without license

A Posey County jury convicted a Mt. Vernon man Friday for multiple charges, including driving without a license and having meth in a car.

A jury found 49-year-old Jason Overton guilty of Operating a Vehicle without a License for Life, Possession of Meth, and other charges.

In January of 2023, Mount Vernon Police pulled Overton over for a traffic stop.  During the stop, officers discovered that Overton drove a vehicle with a false license plate.  Next, officers found that Overton didn't have a license to drive and had meth.

Sentencing for Overton takes place on October 3rd in Posey County Circuit Court.