Mt. Vernon man convicted of driving car with meth in car and without license

A Posey County jury convicted a Mt. Vernon man Friday for multiple charges, including driving without a license and having meth in a car.
A jury found 49-year-old Jason Overton guilty of Operating a Vehicle without a License for Life, Possession of Meth, and other charges.
In January of 2023, Mount Vernon Police pulled Overton over for a traffic stop. During the stop, officers discovered that Overton drove a vehicle with a false license plate. Next, officers found that Overton didn't have a license to drive and had meth.
Sentencing for Overton takes place on October 3rd in Posey County Circuit Court.