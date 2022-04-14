Mt. Vernon Man Convicted of Killing Puppy Facing New Charges After Jail Fight: Affidavit

A Mt. Vernon, Indiana man who was recently sentenced to prison for the killing of a weeks-old pit bull puppy is facing new charges after getting into a fight at the Posey County Jail, according to court documents.
An affidavit of probable cause filed Thursday says that 32-year-old Robert Wolf is faced with felony charges of Battery Causing Serious Bodily Injury and Strangulation after an incident that happened at the Posey County Jail.
According to the affidavit, an investigator on the case said he saw security camera footage that showed Wolf getting into a fight with another person at the jail. The investigator said he saw Wolf grab the other person around the throat until they lost consciousness.
When the investigator interviewed the victim, the victim said that the incident happened over a card game, and that he tried to avoid the fight altogether.
According to the affidavit, Wolf said he wouldn't speak to the investigator until talking to an attorney.
Wolf had just been sentenced to prison back in March after prosecutors said he admitted to beating a young puppy to death.
He was also previously accused and convicted of hitting a young child in the face over a potty training accident.