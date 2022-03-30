Mt. Vernon Man Sentenced to Prison for Killing Puppy

A Posey County, Indiana man will serve prison time after being convicted of killing a puppy, the Posey County Prosecutor's Office announced Wednesday.
The prosecutor's office says 32-year-old Robert Wolf of Mt. Vernon was sentenced to five years in prison on Wednesday after previously admitting to beating a weeks-old puppy to death.
As part of his guilty plea, the prosecutor's office says Wolf admitted to killing a young pit bull puppy by hitting it multiple times after it bit him on the finger.
In the latest case against Wolf, prosecutor's say they also presented evidence from a previous conviction for animal cruelty, as well as a felony conviction for striking a child in the face over a potty training accident.
Five months after Wolf was released from prison in the child abuse case, prosecutor's say deputies were called by one of Wolf's family members who said he had killed the young puppy.
"Mr. Wolf has now been convicted of battery on a child and beating a puppy to death," Posey County Prosecutor Thomas Clowers commented. "Any offender with a history of violence and abuse directed at innocent, defenseless victims such as children and animals raise very serious concerns about community safety going forward."
After hearing evidence and arguments, the court sentenced Wolf on Wednesday to two years in prison for killing the puppy, as well as an additional 3 years in prison for violating the terms of a separate sentence for a total of 5 years.
He will serve his sentence in the Indiana Department of Correction.