Mt. Vernon Man Sentenced to Prison for Killing Puppy

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED TORNADO WATCH 79 IN
EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 19 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS

EDWARDS

IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS

ALEXANDER             FRANKLIN              GALLATIN
HAMILTON              HARDIN                JACKSON
JEFFERSON             JOHNSON               MASSAC
PERRY                 POPE                  PULASKI
SALINE                UNION                 WABASH
WAYNE                 WHITE                 WILLIAMSON

IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA

POSEY

IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA

GIBSON                PIKE                  SPENCER
VANDERBURGH           WARRICK

IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 22 COUNTIES

IN WESTERN KENTUCKY

BALLARD               CALDWELL              CALLOWAY
CARLISLE              CHRISTIAN             CRITTENDEN
DAVIESS               FULTON                GRAVES
HENDERSON             HICKMAN               HOPKINS
LIVINGSTON            LYON                  MARSHALL
MCCRACKEN             MCLEAN                MUHLENBERG
TODD                  TRIGG                 UNION
WEBSTER

IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 9 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI

BOLLINGER             BUTLER                CAPE GIRARDEAU
MISSISSIPPI           NEW MADRID            PERRY
SCOTT                 STODDARD              WAYNE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBION, BARDWELL, BENTON, BLOOMFIELD,
BOONVILLE, CADIZ, CAIRO, CALHOUN, CAPE GIRARDEAU, CARBONDALE,
CARMI, CHARLESTON, CLINTON, DIXON, EDDYVILLE, ELIZABETHTOWN,
ELKTON, EVANSVILLE, FAIRFIELD, FORT BRANCH, GOLCONDA, GRAYVILLE,
GREENVILLE, HARRISBURG, HENDERSON, HERRIN, HICKMAN, HOPKINSVILLE,
JACKSON, JONESBORO, MADISONVILLE, MARBLE HILL, MARION, MAYFIELD,
MCLEANSBORO, METROPOLIS, MORGANFIELD, MOUND CITY, MOUNT CARMEL,
MOUNT VERNON, MURPHYSBORO, MURRAY, NEW MADRID, OWENSBORO,
PADUCAH, PERRYVILLE, PETERSBURG, PIEDMONT, PINCKNEYVILLE,
POPLAR BLUFF, POSEYVILLE, PRINCETON, ROCKPORT, SHAWNEETOWN,
SIKESTON, SMITHLAND, VIENNA, WEST FRANKFORT, WEST SALEM,
AND WICKLIFFE.

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts from 40 to 55 mph
expected.

* WHERE...All of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri, western
Kentucky, and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...From 7 AM to 7 PM CDT Today.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree
limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
Driving of higher profile vehicles could become more difficult.
All of this is in fact reported and occurring already, so be
especially mindful of these high winds and take the necessary
precautions.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Stay tuned to the National Weather Service
for updates.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Mt. Vernon Man Sentenced to Prison for Killing Puppy

  • Updated
  • 0
Robert Wolf of Mt Vernon via Posey County Prosecutor's Office

Robert Wolf, 32, of Mt. Vernon (Posey County Prosecutor's Office)

A Posey County, Indiana man will serve prison time after being convicted of killing a puppy, the Posey County Prosecutor's Office announced Wednesday.

The prosecutor's office says 32-year-old Robert Wolf of Mt. Vernon was sentenced to five years in prison on Wednesday after previously admitting to beating a weeks-old puppy to death.

As part of his guilty plea, the prosecutor's office says Wolf admitted to killing a young pit bull puppy by hitting it multiple times after it bit him on the finger.

In the latest case against Wolf, prosecutor's say they also presented evidence from a previous conviction for animal cruelty, as well as a felony conviction for striking a child in the face over a potty training accident.

Five months after Wolf was released from prison in the child abuse case, prosecutor's say deputies were called by one of Wolf's family members who said he had killed the young puppy.

"Mr. Wolf has now been convicted of battery on a child and beating a puppy to death," Posey County Prosecutor Thomas Clowers commented. "Any offender with a history of violence and abuse directed at innocent, defenseless victims such as children and animals raise very serious concerns about community safety going forward."

After hearing evidence and arguments, the court sentenced Wolf on Wednesday to two years in prison for killing the puppy, as well as an additional 3 years in prison for violating the terms of a separate sentence for a total of 5 years.

He will serve his sentence in the Indiana Department of Correction.

Tags

Recommended for you