Muhlenberg Co. Sheriff's Dept. investigates recent horse killing

  • Updated
Muhlenberg County

The Muhlenberg County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help after a horse was shot and killed between the Luzerne and New Cypress communities.

MUHLENBERG Co., Ky. (WEVV) — The Muhlenberg County Sheriff's Department needs help in solving the case of a recent horse death. 

Deputies say this happened between the Luzerne and New Cypress communities. 

We're told this happened in the late hours of Friday and early morning hours of Saturday. 

The Sheriff's Department says an unknown person or persons shot and killed a horse in the 3300 block of Highway 601.

Authorities say the horse was found dead the next morning by the owner who then notified the Sheriff's Department. 

  The Deputy investigating this case believes there were witnesses to the offense or multiple suspects involved.

Anyone with information should contact the Muhlenberg County Sheriff's Department at (270)-338-3345 or the Muhlenberg County Central Dispatch at (270)-338-2000.

Residents can also email authorities at Sheriff@muhlenbergcountyky.org

