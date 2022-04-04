 Skip to main content
Muhlenberg County Confirms One New COVID-19 Case

  • Updated
  • 0
Muhlenberg County Coronavirus Cases
Brian Miller

The community of Muhlenberg County is seeing similar trends involving COVID-19 as other Tri-State communities.

The Muhlenberg County Health Department confirms just one new case of the virus was added Monday to the county's case count.

The latest case brings the grand total of cases in the county to 10,282 positive cases since the pandemic began more than two years ago.

The Muhlenberg County Health Department is still offering free testing.

The next event is April 5 at the health department. The following day, testing will be offered at the Nelson Creek Missionary Baptist church.

