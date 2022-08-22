Muhlenberg County reports another COVID-19 related death, 223 new cases

Muhlenberg County is nearing 12,000 cases of the coronavirus dating back to the start of the pandemic.
In the most recent case count, the county crept up to 11,959 by adding 223 new cases.
The health department is also reporting an additional death.
That brings the total number of deaths from the virus to 127 in Muhlenberg County.
The department offers free COVID-19 testing Monday and Tuesdays from 9:00 am to 11:15 am.
It also offers free COVID-19 vaccines Monday and Tuesday from 1:00 pm to 3:45 pm and also on Wednesday and Thursday from 8:00 am to 3:45 pm.