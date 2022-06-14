Muhlenberg County Schools names new superintendent

Muhlenberg County Schools will have a new superintendent in place in July.
The Muhlenberg County School Board voted Monday night to hire Contessa Orr as the new superintendent. She will take the role on July 1st, replacing Robby Davis who is retiring.
Orr has held many teaching positions over the last 22 years, including Director of Federal Programs in Todd County, Assistance Principal of Olmstead Elementary School, and Chief Academic Officer of Logan County Schools.
"I am happy to announce that I have been selected as the next superintendent for Muhlenberg County Schools!", said Orr.
"I can't wait to meet the staff, students, families, and community members of Muhlenberg County!"