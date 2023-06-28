Muhlenberg Humane Society at full capacity

MUHLENBERG COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV)--The Muhlenberg Humane Society is at full capacity and they are pleading to the public for help.
According to a recent social media post, officials say they've taken in nearly 600 animals already, and we're only halfway through the year.
We're told the humane society can no longer take in animals, as their kennels are completely full.
Officials say the shelter will reopen reopen Thursday at noon for those interested in adopting.
All animals who get adopted will leave chipped and spayed or neutered.
