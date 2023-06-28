Muhlenberg Humane Society at full capacity

 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM CDT/NOON EDT THURSDAY TO 8
PM CDT/9 PM EDT FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions, with peak heat index values
around 105 possible both Thursday and Friday.

* WHERE...Southwest Indiana, portions of southern Illinois
northeast of a Harrisburg to Mount Vernon line, and portions of
western Kentucky north and east of Madisonville.

* WHEN...From Thursday morning through Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This system is tied to the broad area of
record breaking heat that has been occurring across parts of
Texas. As it moves this way, it will bring the potential for
highs in the upper 90s both Thursday and Friday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Heat Advisory means that a period of hot temperatures is
expected. The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity
will combine to create a situation in which heat illnesses are
possible. Drink plenty of fluids...stay in an air-conditioned
room...stay out of the sun...and check up on relatives and
neighbors.

Take extra precautions...if you work or spend time outside.
When possible...reschedule strenuous activities to early morning
or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and
heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when
possible and drink plenty of water.

To reduce risk during outdoor work...the occupational safety
and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest
breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome
by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat
stroke is an emergency...call 9 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT TONIGHT...

The Indiana Department of Environmental Management has called for an
Air Quality Action Day for high levels of Fine Particles PM 2.5 in
the air from now through midnight CDT tonight for the following
Southwest Indiana counties,

Vanderburgh, Posey, Warrick, Spencer, Gibson, and Pike.

This alert is in effect until midnight CDT tonight.

A Particulate Alert is issued when the concentration of fine
particulate matter smaller than 2.5 microns in the atmosphere may
exceed federally mandated standards.

Here are some recommended actions that the public can take to
reduce the impact of Particulates on their health:

* Avoid burning wood in fireplaces or wood fired boilers
* Reduce activity time outdoors to reduce unhealthy exposure
to fine particulates and avoid exercising near busy roads
* Avoid using gasoline powered lawn equipment or recreational
vehicles
* Turn off your engine when idling for more than 10 seconds
* Conserve energy by turning off lights or setting the air
conditioner to 75 degrees or above.

Anyone sensitive to changes in air quality may be affected when
Particulates PM 2.5 are high. Children, the elderly, and anyone with
heart or lung conditions should reduce or avoid exertion and heavy
work outdoors.

Muhlenberg Humane Society at full capacity

Megan DiVenti

MUHLENBERG COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV)--The Muhlenberg Humane Society is at full capacity and they are pleading to the public for help. 

According to a recent social media post, officials say they've taken in nearly 600 animals already, and we're only halfway through the year. 

We're told the humane society can no longer take in animals, as their kennels are completely full. 

Officials say the shelter will reopen reopen Thursday at noon for those interested in adopting. 

All animals who get adopted will leave chipped and spayed or neutered. 

For more information click here. 

