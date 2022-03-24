Multi-County Pursuit Ends With Arrest of Evansville Man, Authorities Say

An Evansville man was arrested in western Kentucky on Wednesday after authorities say he led multiple agencies on a lengthy pursuit.
The Union County Sheriff's Office said it happened in the early morning hours of Wednesday, when UCSO was called to assist Henderson County authorities in a high-speed pursuit from Henderson to Union County.
The sheriff's office said the pursuit was involving a suspect who reportedly assaulted a juvenile, and that the suspect may have been in possession of a gun.
Deputies were joined by a Morganfield Police Department unit in continuing the pursuit through Union County into Crittenden County, according tot the sheriff's office.
The sheriff's office said that eventually, the fleeing suspect re-entered Union County, where Union and Webster County deputies were successful in deploying spike strips in Sullivan. The sheriff's office says the offender swerved at one of the deputies, but that the deputy was able to jump to safety.
With a partially disabled vehicle, the sheriff's office says the suspect continued driving north on KY 109, until the pursuit ended at KY 130 near Henshaw.
The sheriff's office says a taser was used to take the suspect, who was identified as 33-year-old Stephen McPheeters, into custody.
McPheeters was taken by Union County Jail Deputies and lodged in the Webster County Jail on the following charges:
- Speeding
- Reckless Driving
- Fleeing or Evading Police 1st Degree M.V
- Operate M.V U/Inf Alc/drug 1st off Agg Circ
- Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree
- Wanton Endangerment 1st Police Officer
- Resisting Arrest
- Assault 3rd Deg Police Officer
- Disregarding Traff Cont Devise.
No other information was released.