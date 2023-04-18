Multiple arrest after search warrant for drugs served in Madisonville

Madisonville-Hopkins County Vice Narcotics Unit have arrested three people Monday morning in Madisonville after serving a search warrant.
The arrest took place after the unit made entry into a home on Hopewell Street in Madisonville.
Detectives made contact with 46-year-old Jarrod Carroll, 27-year-old Kimberly Hale, and 51-year-old Lanna Hale, as well as a four-year-old inside the home. During a search of the residence, detectives located a large amount of Meth, Marijuana, and prescription pills. A firearm was also located inside the home.
All three were arrested and face charges of Drug Trafficking, Wanton Endangerment, Possession of a weapon, and other charges.
All three are currently booked in the Hopkins County Jail.
Jarrod Carroll
Kimberly Hale
Lanna Hale