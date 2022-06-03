Multiple cars stolen from Evansville dealerships overnight, police suspect organized crime connection

Multiple car dealerships around Evansville were targeted by thieves early Friday morning.
The Evansville Police Department says at least three car dealerships on the city's east side in the area of Green River Road were targeted between the hours of 1:30 a.m. and 2:30 a.m. Friday.
Police say that multiple suspects were involved in the incidents.
They say that the suspects could be an organized group that has committed vehicle thefts in other states.
According to police, at least two vehicles were stolen from the dealerships in Evansville.
No one has been arrested in connection to the thefts at this time.
The investigation remains ongoing.