Multiple crews respond to large fire at Waupaca Foundry

We are working to learn more about a large fire at Waupaca Foundry in Tell City.
Waupaca Foundry confirms with 44News, all employees have been evacuated, and no injuries have been reported at this time.
Units from five regional fire departments are on site controlling the blaze, which started in the melt center of the foundry.
“We are so fortunate to have the departments responding quickly to this incident and we are grateful there are no injuries,” said Cody Rhodes-Dawson, plant manager.
We'll keep you updated as more information becomes available.