Multiple drugs found during Daviess County traffic stop

DAVIESS CO., KY (WEVV)— A man faces multiple charges after drugs were found during a traffic stop.
According to the press release, detectives with the Daviess County Sheriff's Office and Patrol Division deputies stopped Gavin Patrick Santiago-Ewers on Frederica Street in Owensboro on Thursday around 12:15 p.m.
Detectives say they had seen Santiago-Ewers driving on a DUI-suspended driver's license earlier that morning but could not stop him because of heavy traffic.
After they pulled over Santiago-Ewers, they found several baggies of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, empty cannabis packets, cash, and ammunition.
He was booked into the Daviess County Jail.