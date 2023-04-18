 Skip to main content
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS
OF SOUTHWEST INDIANA AND THE PENNYRILE REGION OF WESTERN KENTUCKY...

The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a Fire Weather
Watch for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from
Thursday morning through Thursday evening.

* Affected Area...In Indiana, Fire Weather Zones 081, 082, 085,
086, 087 and 088. In Kentucky, Fire Weather Zones 010, 011,
012, 013, 014, 015, 016, 017, 018, 019, 020, 021 and 022.

* Winds...South 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

* Relative Humidity...As low as 20 TO 25 percent in the afternoon.

* Impacts...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

Multiple people arrested after search warrant for drugs served in Madisonville

  • Updated
  • 0

HOPKINS COUNTY, Ky. (WEVV) — Madisonville-Hopkins County Vice Narcotics Unit have arrested three people Monday morning in Madisonville after serving a search warrant.

The arrest took place after the unit made entry into a home on Hopewell Street in Madisonville.

Detectives made contact with 46-year-old Jarrod Carroll, 27-year-old Kimberly Hale, and 51-year-old Lanna Hale, as well as a four-year-old inside the home.  During a search of the residence, detectives located a large amount of Meth, Marijuana, and prescription pills.  A firearm was also located inside the home.

All three were arrested and face charges of Drug Trafficking, Wanton Endangerment, Possession of a weapon, and other charges.

All three are currently booked in the Hopkins County Jail.

Jarrod Carroll

Kimberly Hale

Lanna Hale