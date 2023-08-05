Multiple people arrested during sobriety checkpoints

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEVV)— Multiple people were arrested during a sobriety checkpoint on Friday, according to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office.
The Evansville-Vanderburgh County Traffic Safety Partnership conducted a sobriety checkpoint on Friday near the intersection of North St. Joseph Ave. near Buchanan Rd.
According to a press release, four arrests were made at the checkpoint, and five misdemeanor citations were issued.
The Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office says several additional drivers admitted to drinking alcohol and were taken through standard field sobriety testing.
Drivers who had been drinking were checked for signs of impairment and given the option to find different transportation if their breath alcohol content neared the legal limit.
The checkpoints are part of the statewide effort to find and prevent impaired driving.