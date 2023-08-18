 Skip to main content
Multiple people charged with smuggling drugs in food to man standing trial in Owensboro

  • Updated
  • 0

An investigation continues into multiple people in Daviess County charged with smuggling into food for a Daviess County Detention Center inmate facing attempted murder charges.

Daviess County Sheriff's Office said Friday four suspects, along with Harold Sanders, face Conspiracy to Commit Trafficking in Controlled Substance 2nd Degree, which is a Class D Felony.

According to the press release, on August 16th, while Sanders was standing trial at the Daviess County Judicial Center for charges related to the stabbing of an Owensboro Police officer in 2020, food was brought into the center, which isn't normal protocol.  When Court Security officers check the food containers, they located suspected narcotics hidden.  Investigators sent the food containers to Kentucky State Police lab for analysis, where results are pending at this time.

During the investigation, detectives found that an inmate at the Detention Center used a phone call for a takeout order at Dee's Diner to be picked up by a third party.  Detectives also said that an employee of Dee's Diner placed drugs into the food container at the request of the inmate.  The food was picked up and delivered to the Judicial Center.

This was not the first time, according to Sheriff's Office as it had occurred previously involving multiple employees of the restaurant and inmates at the Detention Center to get drugs.

Owners of Dee's Diner worked with investigators to cooperate and 6 suspects were charged with the trafficking including:

-  43-year-old Timothy Dewayne Fullerton Sr.

Timothy Fullerton Sr Mug

-  24-year-old Timothy Dewayne Fullerton Jr.

Timothy Fullerton Jr.

-  21-year-old Matthew Fullerton

Matthew Fullerton Mug

-  44-year-old Jennifer Fullerton

-  24-year-old Eric Burroughs

Eric Burroughs Mug

-  34-year-old Harold Sanders

Harold Sanders Mug

Sanders was found guilty Thursday of third-degree assault and other charges related to the September 2020 stabbing of Owensboro Police Department officer Austin Esther on Walnut Street.  A sentencing date for the verdict to be determined at a later date.

Investigation remains ongoing and additional charges are likely.