2 dead, 2 injured in Henderson shooting, police say

2 people are now dead, and 2 are injured following a shooting at the Harbor House Christian Center in Henderson.
According to a spokesperson for the Henderson Police Department, police have arrested the suspect, Kenneth Gibbs of Henderson.
Officers were called to the scene just before 8 p.m for an active shooter inside the building.
This is still an active scene, police are asking the public to avoid the area of Clay Street.
Henderson police will provide an update on the investigation tonight at 10:30.
Stick with 44News for the latest on this developing story.