Multiple reports of damage from Saturday morning storms

There have been multiple reports of damage from falling limbs and trees after severe storms ripped through the Evansville area on Saturday morning.
At one location near Monroe and Riverside Drive, a tree fell on an apartment building being used as an AirBNB with multiple people inside.
Near Riverside Drive and Culver a metal awning was sheared off and tangled in power lines. Just a couple blocks away on 2nd Street, an unoccupied vehicle was hit by a large tree limb.
No injuries were reported in either incident, and EPD and EFD are assisting where needed.
This is a developing story.