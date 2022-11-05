 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Multiple reports of damage from Saturday morning storms

  • Updated
  • 0
Multiple reports of damage from Saturday morning storms

There have been multiple reports of damage from falling limbs and trees after severe storms ripped through the Evansville area on Saturday morning.

At one location near Monroe and Riverside Drive, a tree fell on an apartment building being used as an AirBNB with multiple people inside.

Near Riverside Drive and Culver a metal awning was sheared off and tangled in power lines. Just a couple blocks away on 2nd Street, an unoccupied vehicle was hit by a large tree limb.

Evansville storm damage 11-5-2022

1 of 3

No injuries were reported in either incident, and EPD and EFD are assisting where needed.

This is a developing story.

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device