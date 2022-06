Fire officials in Princeton, Indiana, are advising the public of several road closures caused by Friday morning's storms.

The Princeton Area Firefighters Union Local 1634 said the following roads were closed due to downed trees:

64 West at Nidec

Broadway Street at Stout

Broadway Street and 5th Avenue

North Main at Walnut St

Drivers in those areas should use caution while crews continue to clear the roadways.