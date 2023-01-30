A suspect in a murder investigation out of Vanderburgh County, Indiana, plead guilty on the first day of trial.
Monday afternoon, 34-year-old Ricky Allen Kiper Jr. agreed to plea guilty, in exchange for the firearm enhancement charge to be dropped.
Our reporter also says Kiper was removed from the courtroom at some point, due to an outburst.
In July, Kiper was arrested and charged with murder after a fatal shooting that took place at a home on Maggie Valley Drive.
When detectives interviewed Kiper, they say he admitted to shooting the victim twice. Authorities also said that Kiper claimed the shooting was justified, and felt it "should not be illegal to kill a sex offender."
Sentencing is set for February 23 at 10 a.m.