NAACP of Evansville puts on "Mental Health Matters" event at community center

The NAACP of Evansville hosted an event on Saturday designed to eliminate the stigma behind mental health.
"Our city has suffered so much trauma, that we wanted to come together, educate the community on mental health resources," said Sabrina Cawthorne, Direct of Minority Health at CAPE.
The Mental Health Matters resource fair at the CK Newsome Community Center featured a town hall with a panel of mental health professionals answering the public's questions, and also countless agencies and non-profits that are available to help anybody struggling with these issues.
"There are so many different vendors because there are so many different ages that you experience loss, grief, trauma, fear - so it's something for everybody," said April Goebel, Director of Aseracare Hospice.
This was the second time the fair was held following a successful event this past may. Mental health problems in the Tristate are not going away, and the group wants to be on the forefront of educating people on how to deal with these situations.
"We know that our community has a lot of need. And do you feel as though we different from any other community? We don't, we don't feel that way, but we do recognize that our community needs a lot of help and support, and that's why we are here," explained Mental Health Committee member Trinisia Rooks.
The organizers say they plan on bringing the event back every quarter to help people in need of these services, and that if there is someone struggling with mental health in your life, just reminding them that you are there for them can make a world of difference.
"A person can just listen. A lot of people want to fix other people, and that's not the answer. You have to listen and meet your family member or friend or partner where they are at," said Vanderburgh County Health Department social worker Lakiesha Roach.