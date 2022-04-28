NAACP of Muhlenberg County to plant trees in honor of tornado victims

Arbor Day celebrations are happening across the Tri-State for the annual day dedicated to trees.
One such event is happening on Arbor Day, Friday, April 2 in Bremen, Kentucky.
That's where the Muhlenberg County Chapter of the NAACP will be on hand to plant trees.
According to one of the group's board members, the Muhlenberg County NAACP will plant trees in memory of those lost during the December tornado.
The deadly storm killed 14 people in Hopkins County in December of 2021.
All of those victims were from Dawson Springs. The town of Bremen was severely damaged, but no lives were lost.
The Muhlenberg County NAACP will host the tree-planting ceremony in at 5:30 at the Bremen Community Center.