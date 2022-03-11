Naked Webster County Man Attacks Family While High on Psychedelic Mushrooms: Police

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Kentucky... Illinois...Indiana... Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, and Golconda. .Along the Ohio River, several points are rising to a secondary crest today or tomorrow. Afterwards, river levels will be falling, currently projected to drop below flood stage next week. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon. * WHEN...Until Thursday evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 6:00 AM CST Friday the stage was 39.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 40.0 feet tomorrow evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Thursday afternoon. - Flood stage is 35.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&