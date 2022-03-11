Naked Webster County Man Attacks Family While High on Psychedelic Mushrooms: Police

 Skip to main content
...The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Kentucky...
Illinois...Indiana...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam,
Shawneetown, and Golconda.

.Along the Ohio River, several points are rising to a secondary
crest today or tomorrow. Afterwards, river levels will be falling,
currently projected to drop below flood stage next week.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS MORNING THROUGH TUESDAY
EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until late Tuesday evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CST Friday the stage was 41.6 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Tuesday afternoon and continue falling.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS
EVENING TO 6 AM CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of up to two
inches.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
western Kentucky and southern Illinois, generally east of a
line from Poplar Bluff and Cape Girardeau Missouri to
Carbondale and Wayne City Illinois.

* WHEN...From 6 PM this evening to 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions, especially on
bridges.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Greatest concern for increasing snowfall
rates and measurable snowfall accumulation will be from 6 PM
CST today through 2 AM CST Saturday morning. With cooling
ground and road surfaces, some slick spots will be possible
through daybreak on Saturday. Wind Chills will fall into the
single digits above zero overnight.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

&&

Naked Webster County Man Attacks Family While High on Psychedelic Mushrooms: Police

  • Updated
  • 0
FRANCISCO MENDEZ-RUBIO via Webster County Jail

Francisco Mendez-Rubio (Webster County Jail photo)

A Webster County, Kentucky man was arrested on multiple charges after police say he assaulted his mother and brother while naked and high on psychedelic mushrooms.

The Providence Police Department says its officers were sent to the Parkridge Townhomes apartments complex around 1:45 a.m. on Wednesday after someone called 911 and said a naked man who was under the influence was assaulting his mother and juvenile brother.

According to PPD, officers arrived and were told that 22-year-old Francisco Mendez-Rubio had bought some psychedelic mushrooms and taken a large amount after also giving some to his younger brother to take.

PPD says officers found Mendez-Rubio naked and hallucinating. They say that when they tried to take him into custody, he began swinging his fists at officers. He was then tased two times and put into handcuffs, according to police.

Police say that even after being tased and cuffed, Mendez-Rubio continued to resist. They say he was taken to the Webster County Jail where he continued to resist and began charging officers, trying to push and strike them with his head and body. He was again tased in the jail before being restrained in a chair.

The police department says officers went back to the apartment where the incident began and got a search warrant for the residence. They say they found marijuana, mushrooms, and a variety of drug paraphernalia during their search.

Mendez-Rubio was charged with Assault 4th (Domestic Violence), Possession of Controlled Substance 1st, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Unlawful Transaction with a Minor 1st Degree, Resisting Arrest, Menacing, Trafficking In a Controlled Substance 1st Degree, and Possession of Marijuana.

PPD says a 16-year-old was also arrested on charges of Public Intoxication, Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Degree, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

