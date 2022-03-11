Naked Webster County Man Attacks Family While High on Psychedelic Mushrooms: Police

A Webster County, Kentucky man was arrested on multiple charges after police say he assaulted his mother and brother while naked and high on psychedelic mushrooms.
The Providence Police Department says its officers were sent to the Parkridge Townhomes apartments complex around 1:45 a.m. on Wednesday after someone called 911 and said a naked man who was under the influence was assaulting his mother and juvenile brother.
According to PPD, officers arrived and were told that 22-year-old Francisco Mendez-Rubio had bought some psychedelic mushrooms and taken a large amount after also giving some to his younger brother to take.
PPD says officers found Mendez-Rubio naked and hallucinating. They say that when they tried to take him into custody, he began swinging his fists at officers. He was then tased two times and put into handcuffs, according to police.
Police say that even after being tased and cuffed, Mendez-Rubio continued to resist. They say he was taken to the Webster County Jail where he continued to resist and began charging officers, trying to push and strike them with his head and body. He was again tased in the jail before being restrained in a chair.
The police department says officers went back to the apartment where the incident began and got a search warrant for the residence. They say they found marijuana, mushrooms, and a variety of drug paraphernalia during their search.
Mendez-Rubio was charged with Assault 4th (Domestic Violence), Possession of Controlled Substance 1st, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Unlawful Transaction with a Minor 1st Degree, Resisting Arrest, Menacing, Trafficking In a Controlled Substance 1st Degree, and Possession of Marijuana.
PPD says a 16-year-old was also arrested on charges of Public Intoxication, Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Degree, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.