Name released in shooting death late Sunday night in Evansville

Vanderburgh County Coroner's Office has released the name of the man who passed away from injuries sustained in a shooting late Sunday night.
17-year-old Javion Deshay Presley-McNary passed away at St. Vincent Hospital after suffering multiple gunshots wounds to the chest.
According to Evansville Police, shooting took place on Line Street near East Chandler Avenue just before Midnight. EPD located Presley-McNary and started life saving measures.
According to a neighbor's 911 call, a car was seen near the area of the shooting that could possibly be connected with it. The investigation continues with no arrest have been made yet.
Anyone with more information are asked to call EPD Adult Investigations Unit at 812-436-7979.