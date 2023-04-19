 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY MORNING THROUGH
THURSDAY EVENING FOR WIND AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR PORTIONS
OF SOUTHWEST INDIANA AND THE PENNYRILE REGION OF WESTERN KENTUCKY...

The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a Fire Weather
Watch for wind and low relative humidity, which is in effect from
Thursday morning through Thursday evening.

* Affected Area...In Indiana, Fire Weather Zones 081, 082, 085,
086, 087 and 088. In Kentucky, Fire Weather Zones 010, 011,
012, 013, 014, 015, 016, 017, 018, 019, 020, 021 and 022.

* Winds...South 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

* Relative Humidity...As low as 20 TO 25 percent in the afternoon.

* Impacts...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

&&

Narcan giveaway happening in Owensboro Wednesday

  • Updated
  • 0
Narcan

file photo

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) — It's a chance for Owensboro residents to receive free Narcan.

RiverValley Behavioral Health and Owensboro Police will give away 240 doses of the nasal spray Wednesday, April 19th.

Officials say Narcan is a life-saving medication that can reverse the effects of opioid overdoses.

The project is supported by the Kentucky Opioid Response Effort through a Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration Grant.

The giveaway will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Wesleyan Park Plaza in Owensboro.

Narcan Giveaway happening in Owensboro Wednesday

Download the free 44News apps to get the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device

Recommended for you