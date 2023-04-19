Narcan giveaway happening in Owensboro Wednesday

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEVV) — It's a chance for Owensboro residents to receive free Narcan.
RiverValley Behavioral Health and Owensboro Police will give away 240 doses of the nasal spray Wednesday, April 19th.
Officials say Narcan is a life-saving medication that can reverse the effects of opioid overdoses.
The project is supported by the Kentucky Opioid Response Effort through a Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration Grant.
The giveaway will take place from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Wesleyan Park Plaza in Owensboro.