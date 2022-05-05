National Day of Prayer event in Evansville canceled over bad weather

A prayer event that was scheduled to happen in Evansville on Thursday has been canceled due to the threat of bad weather.
The event for the 70th National Day of Pray was scheduled to begin at noon at the Four Freedoms Monument on Thursday, but organizers called the outdoor event off due to storms expected in the area.
It would have included short prayers, a proclamation from Evansville's mayor, and a performance from singers with Mater Dei High School.
Organizers say they hope to put on the event next year.
More information on the national event can be found at at www.nationaldayofprayer.org.