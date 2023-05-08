National Detector Dog Trials being held at Vanderburgh 4-H Center

Thanks to the help of the Evansville Police Department, they will be hosting more than 130 first responders and judges, and at least 63 of America’s very best detection dogs and handlers from all over the country, the National Detector Dog Trials.
44News spoke with one of the Judges, Tom Conrey, on the kinds of awards the dogs will receive, “Today, they’ve already earned certification from the United States police academy association in a local state. This is the nationals, so today they’re receiving a certification that means they’re a nationally certified dog. It’s special, there are only a few dogs in the country that get it each year and that’s what they’re here for.”
The USPCA K9 champions will compete to identify narcotics, explosives, and accelerants. They will be showing off their training by quickly and accurately completing these “real world” exercises through multiple distractions.
This event couldn’t have gone on without support from national and local sponsors such as the American Kennel Club, SwabTek, and K9 BSD, among others.
44News spoke with the Vice President of Corporate Relations for SwabTek, on the important issues that should be brought up during these trials, “These dogs, especially from Fentanyl, are overdosing and even dying because of the exposure. So we’re donating presumptive narcotics field tests, Fentanyl tests and within 30 seconds they’ll be able to know if Fentanyl is present and hopefully be able to save these dogs from accidental overdose.”
Canine units are particularly at risk of immediate death from inhaling or ingesting fentanyl. According to the CDC, fentanyl is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine. Carfentanil, which is used to tranquilize large animals, can sometimes be mixed with other drugs like heroin, cocaine, and meth, it is estimated to be 10,000 times more potent than morphine.
These skills are vital as first responders work to identify and prevent dangerous narcotics such as fentanyl and other deadly opioids - as well as firearms and explosives.
These Trials will last until May 10th and are so important, as these dogs are taking a step into making our community a little safer.