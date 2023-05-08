National Detector Dog Trials being held at Vanderburgh 4-H Center

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
202 IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT /MIDNIGHT EDT/ THIS EVENING FOR THE
FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ILLINOIS THIS WATCH INCLUDES 19 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHEAST ILLINOIS

EDWARDS

IN SOUTHERN ILLINOIS

ALEXANDER             FRANKLIN              GALLATIN
HAMILTON              HARDIN                JACKSON
JEFFERSON             JOHNSON               MASSAC
PERRY                 POPE                  PULASKI
SALINE                UNION                 WABASH
WAYNE                 WHITE                 WILLIAMSON

IN INDIANA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 6 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA

POSEY

IN SOUTHWEST INDIANA

GIBSON                PIKE                  SPENCER
VANDERBURGH           WARRICK

IN KENTUCKY THIS WATCH INCLUDES 22 COUNTIES

IN WESTERN KENTUCKY

BALLARD               CALDWELL              CALLOWAY
CARLISLE              CHRISTIAN             CRITTENDEN
DAVIESS               FULTON                GRAVES
HENDERSON             HICKMAN               HOPKINS
LIVINGSTON            LYON                  MARSHALL
MCCRACKEN             MCLEAN                MUHLENBERG
TODD                  TRIGG                 UNION
WEBSTER

IN MISSOURI THIS WATCH INCLUDES 11 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHEAST MISSOURI

BOLLINGER             BUTLER                CAPE GIRARDEAU
CARTER                MISSISSIPPI           NEW MADRID
PERRY                 RIPLEY                SCOTT
STODDARD              WAYNE

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALBION, BARDWELL, BENTON, BLOOMFIELD,
BOONVILLE, CADIZ, CAIRO, CALHOUN, CAPE GIRARDEAU, CARBONDALE,
CARMI, CHARLESTON, CLINTON, DIXON, DONIPHAN, EDDYVILLE,
ELIZABETHTOWN, ELKTON, EVANSVILLE, FAIRFIELD, FORT BRANCH,
GOLCONDA, GRAYVILLE, GREENVILLE, HARRISBURG, HENDERSON, HERRIN,
HICKMAN, HOPKINSVILLE, JACKSON, JONESBORO, MADISONVILLE,
MARBLE HILL, MARION, MAYFIELD, MCLEANSBORO, METROPOLIS,
MORGANFIELD, MOUND CITY, MOUNT CARMEL, MOUNT VERNON, MURPHYSBORO,
MURRAY, NEW MADRID, OWENSBORO, PADUCAH, PERRYVILLE, PETERSBURG,
PIEDMONT, PINCKNEYVILLE, POPLAR BLUFF, POSEYVILLE, PRINCETON,
ROCKPORT, SHAWNEETOWN, SIKESTON, SMITHLAND, VAN BUREN, VIENNA,
WEST FRANKFORT, WEST SALEM, AND WICKLIFFE.

National Detector Dog Trials being held at Vanderburgh 4-H Center

Thanks to the help of the Evansville Police Department, they will be hosting more than 130 first responders and judges, and at least 63 of America’s very best detection dogs and handlers from all over the country,  the National Detector Dog Trials.

44News spoke with one of the Judges, Tom Conrey, on the kinds of awards the dogs will receive, “Today, they’ve already earned certification from the United States police academy association in a local state. This is the nationals, so today they’re receiving a certification that means they’re a nationally certified dog. It’s special, there are only a few dogs in the country that get it each year and that’s what they’re here for.”

The USPCA K9 champions will compete to identify narcotics, explosives, and accelerants. They will be showing off their training by quickly and accurately completing these “real world” exercises through multiple distractions.

This event couldn’t have gone on without support from national and local sponsors such as the American Kennel Club, SwabTek, and K9 BSD, among others.

44News spoke with the Vice President of Corporate Relations for SwabTek, on the important issues that should be brought up during these trials, “These dogs, especially from Fentanyl, are overdosing and even dying because of the exposure. So we’re donating presumptive narcotics field tests, Fentanyl tests and within 30 seconds they’ll be able to know if Fentanyl is present and hopefully be able to save these dogs from accidental overdose.”

Canine units are particularly at risk of immediate death from inhaling or ingesting fentanyl. According to the CDC, fentanyl is 50 to 100 times more potent than morphine. Carfentanil, which is used to tranquilize large animals, can sometimes be mixed with other drugs like heroin, cocaine, and meth, it is estimated to be 10,000 times more potent than morphine.

These skills are vital as first responders work to identify and prevent dangerous narcotics such as fentanyl and other deadly opioids - as well as firearms and explosives. 

These Trials will last until May 10th and are so important, as these dogs are taking a step into making our community a little safer.

