National Suicide Prevention Hotline announces 9-8-8 as new number

In times of crisis there's often seconds spent calling for help. For people battling suicidal thoughts, those seconds can make a difference between life and death.
Which is why the number for the National Suicide Prevention Hotline is undergoing a change.
"On the 16th when this rolls out, every person in the state of Indiana can dial 988 just the same as they would if they were having an emergency," said Mario Reid, the Mental Health Liaison Officer for EPD.
Similar to 911, the 3 digit number aims to make it easier for those in the midst of a mental health crisis.
"When someone is in crisis, trying to remember a 7 digit number that you don't know and dial that, it can be very difficult," said Officer Reid.
According to 988lifeline.org, the number has the potential to improve crisis services and suicide prevention.
It's a change administrators with the substance abuse and mental health services are promoting.
"The 16th really is a start of the transition and not an end there's still a lot of work to be done we know to strengthen and transform the crisis care continuum." said Dr. Miriam Delpin-Rittmon, with the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.
With the number set to change Saturday, mental health experts are getting the word out.
"Once this rolls out across the country you will get that help," said Officer Reid.
Officer Reid is trained to handle mental health crisis situations and assist people in those critical moments in Evansville.
"I currently work with Southwestern Behavioral Health," said Officer Reid.
He feels the new number will be beneficial for those struggling with suicidal thoughts and battling with their mental health as it will quickly offer the assistance needed to help ease the situation.
"The option is not like, you don't have to go to the phone book and look, you don't even have to go online and look you can just call 988," said Officer Reid.
For anyone in Vanderburgh or other Southern Indiana Counties that call 988, that call will be transferred to Southwestern Behavioral Healthcare and they will be able to offer the help needed.
Trained crisis counselors will respond to the calls and if further intervention is needed, a team of behavioral health professionals will respond to help with the situation.
Until July 16th, if you or someone you know is in a crisis, call the Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK.