National Weather Service Weighs In: Is the Tri-State the New "Tornado Alley"?

When it comes to major storms, the National Weather Service goes into high alert.
While the team down in Paducah knew they'd be in for a long night December 10, nothing could have fully prepared them for what happened.
The mile-wide, long track behemoth of a tornado tore through four states, shattering expectations.
"You prepare yourself for this type of event, but you don't think that it's ever going to happen," said Pat Spoden, chief science and operations manager at NWS Paducah.
Carving a 128-mile path through the Paducah region, it took forecasters a week to survey the storm's damage.
"You couldn't get to some areas," Spoden said. "There were some areas we didn't get to until even after we did the rating."
Striking at the end of the year, right in our backyard, the EF4 twister came completely out of leftfield.
Or did it?
"The Evansville tornado, that was November; you had the Harrisburg tornado that was in February," Warning Coordination Meteorologist Christine Weilgos said. "The recipe for strong, damaging tornados is usually, warm, moist air and a lot of wind shear in the environment.
Weilgos said those components are the basic ingredients for severe weather and they just so happen to culminate in this part of the United States.
"[They will] come together and have come together and will continue to come together," she said.
But how can that be when we're not even in Tornado Alley? You know, Oklahoma, Kansas, Nebraska -- where tornados are supposed to be most frequent?
"If you put a map out in front of 10 people, you get 10 different maps," Spoden said. "Even probably within this office: what's 'Tornado Alley?' We get the general area but where exactly are you going to draw those lines?"
For NWS Paducah, the idea of "Tornado Alley" is subjective. For some, it could mean a zone farther west in the Plains States, for others it could be an area a lot closer to the Tri-State.
One thing that is certain is tornados, even violent and deadly ones like what struck Western Kentucky December 10, can happen anywhere in the country at any time of the year.
"There is no month out of the year that you can't see tornados," Weilgos said. "There is no time of day that you won't see a tornado."
Spoden said weather doesn't follow a calendar. It doesn't care what season it is.
"The weather just...it is what it is," he said.
In fact, some of the most notable tornados in history struck in the neck of the woods, including the Tri-State tornado of 1925, the longest and deadliest twister on record.
"Where was that? That was just north of here," Spoden said.
The December 10 tornado ranks the 9th-longest on record.
It's a sobering fact proving weather truly knows no bounds.
So, the question is not if it can happen, but when.
"It might not be for 100 years, it could be this year," Spoden said. "You just don't know; you just have to wait and see what the situation brings."