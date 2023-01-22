10 people were killed and 10 more are hospitalized in mass shooting in Monterey Park, California

Weather Alert

...LIGHT SNOW WILL DIMINISH THROUGH MID MORNING... Spotters and area webcams show around 1 inch of snow in some areas, especially along Interstate 64 and north. Amounts dropped off to around a trace of snow from Evansville to Newburgh. Some slushy spots were observed. Overall roads were just wet this morning, and travel conditions are good. If you are headed out early this morning, there may be a slick spot or two mainly on bridges and overpasses. Temperatures were 32 to 34 degrees at 7 AM. The temperature will remain at or above freezing through the morning.