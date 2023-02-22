115,580 gallons of toxic vinyl chloride were at risk of exploding in the Ohio train disaster, investigators say

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kentucky...Indiana...Illinois... Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, and Shawneetown .River levels have crested or will do so over the next 24 hours. Minor flooding is expected to end by late this week or weekend. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon. * WHEN...Until early Saturday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 6:00 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 35.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 36.5 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Friday evening. - Flood stage is 35.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&