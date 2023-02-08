 Skip to main content
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO 3 PM
CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 45 to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 3 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Strong wind gusts may blow down large tree branches
and uproot some trees. Gusty winds will blow around unsecured
objects. A few power outages are likely.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Localized higher wind gusts in excess of 50
mph may occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

2 children died, 6 others injured after bus crashes into daycare near Montreal

Authorities in Quebec said two children have died and six others were taken to area hospitals with injuries after a city bus drove into a daycare center in a Montreal suburb Wednesday morning.

During a briefing Wednesday, a spokesperson for Laval Police said the driver of the bus, a 51-year-old man who is a city transport employee, was arrested and charged with homicide and reckless driving.

"He will be meeting the investigators but as of now we do not know the motive of the crime," said Erika Landry, a spokesperson for the police in Laval.

"We have six kids that have been transported into different hospitals in Montreal and Laval, but unfortunately we have two other kids that died as a result of the accident," Landry said.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

