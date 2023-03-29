2 people charged with cruelty to children after meth bust

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Missouri...Indiana...

Ohio River at Olmsted Lock and Dam.
Ohio River at Cairo.
Ohio River at Mount Vernon.
Ohio River at Shawneetown.
Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam.
Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

.Minor flooding is occurring at several points along the lower Ohio
River. The river is forecast to crest in minor flood at all forecast
points from Wednesday to Friday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until early Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 38.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs.  The river is 2500
feet wide and begins covering agricultural land on the Kentucky
side.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 40.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 40.2
feet tomorrow. It will then fall below flood stage late
Friday evening.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Illinois...Missouri...Indiana...

Ohio River at Olmsted Lock and Dam.
Ohio River at Cairo.
Ohio River at Mount Vernon.
Ohio River at Shawneetown.
Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam.
Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

.Minor flooding is occurring at several points along the lower Ohio
River. The river is forecast to crest in minor flood at all forecast
points from Wednesday to Friday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE FRIDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until late Friday evening.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CDT Tuesday the stage was 35.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 36.6
feet tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage
Friday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

2 people charged with cruelty to children after meth bust

  • Updated
  • 0
2 people charged with cruelty to children after meth bust in Towns County

Two people have been charged with cruelty to children after a six-month-old baby was found in a car with drugs during a “routine safety check.”

 Towns County Sheriff/WANF

TOWNS COUNTY, Georgia (WANF) -- Two people have been charged with cruelty to children after a six-month-old baby was found in a car with drugs during a “routine safety check.”

Amber Lynn Rogers and Brett Andrew McCray were driving in Towns County when they were stopped, and a K-9 unit alerted officers to the presence of drugs. The officers found methamphetamine that field tested positive for fentanyl.

They also found a six-month-old child, who was turned over to family members.

Both Rogers and McCray have been charged with possession and use of a drug-related object, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of marijuana and first-degree cruelty to children.