2 police officers were shot and killed while responding to a domestic violence call in Connecticut

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

.Gusty west to northwest winds, relative humidity dropping to
around 20 percent, and very dry fuels will result in critical
fire danger today and again on Friday.

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT
THIS EVENING FOR LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 001, 002, 003, 004, 005, 006, 007, 008, 009, 010,
011, 012, 013, 014, 015, 016, 017, 018, 019, 020, 021, 022, 075,
076, 076, 077, 078, 080, 081, 081, 082, 082, 083, 084, 085, 085,
086, 086, 086, 087, 087, 087, 088, 088, 089, 090, 091, 092, 093,
094, 098, 100, 106, 107, 108, 109, 110, 111, 112, AND 114...

...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
FRIDAY EVENING FOR LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS FOR FIRE
WEATHER ZONES 001, 002, 003, 004, 005, 006, 007, 008, 009, 010,
011, 012, 013, 014, 015, 016, 017, 018, 019, 020, 021, 022, 075,
076, 076, 077, 078, 080, 081, 081, 082, 082, 083, 084, 085, 085,
086, 086, 086, 087, 087, 087, 088, 088, 089, 090, 091, 092, 093,
094, 098, 100, 106, 107, 108, 109, 110, 111, 112, AND 114...

* AFFECTED AREA...In southern Illinois...Fire weather zones 075,
076, 077, 078, 080, 081, 082, 083, 084, 085, 086, 087, 088,
089, 090, 091, 092, 093, and 094. In southwest Indiana... Fire
weather zones 081, 082, 085, 086, 087, and 088. In west
Kentucky...Fire weather zones 001, 002, 003, 004, 005, 006,
007, 008, 009, 010, 011, 012, 013, 014, 015, 016, 017, 018,
019, 020, 021, and 022. In southeast Missouri...Fire weather
zones 076, 086, 087, 098, 100, 106, 107, 108, 109, 110, 111,
112, and 114.

* WIND...West to northwest at 10 to 20 mph with gusts of 25 to 35
mph today. West to southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts of 25
to 35 mph Friday.

* HUMIDITY...around 20 percent this afternoon and Friday afternoon.

* THUNDERSTORMS...No thunderstorms expected.

* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.

&&

2 police officers were shot and killed while responding to a domestic violence call in Connecticut

  • 0
2 police officers were shot and killed while responding to a domestic violence call in Connecticut

Three police officers were shot in Bristol, Connecticut.

 WFSB

Two Bristol police officers were killed and a third law enforcement officer was seriously injured in a shooting late Wednesday night, Connecticut State Police said.

The officers were shot while responding to a domestic violence incident, Gov. Ned Lamont said in a statement Thursday. They have not been publicly identified.

"The loss of two officers from the Bristol Police Department who were killed in the line of duty while responding to an emergency call of domestic violence is a senseless tragedy, and my prayers are with their families, loved ones, and fellow officers," Lamont's statement said.

The governor ordered US and state flags in Connecticut to be lowered to half-staff.

On Thursday morning, the two slain officers' bodies were taken from Bristol Hospital to the medical examiner's office in Farmington, state police said.

"A procession is occurring now where the 2 Bristol officers who tragically lost their lives will be escorted from Bristol Hospital" to the medical examiner's office, state police tweeted.

The Bristol Police Department had asked Connecticut State Police to assist with an investigation Wednesday night, the state agency said.

CNN has reached out to Bristol police, state police and the mayor's office for more details.

Hours before the shooting in Connecticut, three Philadelphia SWAT officers were wounded in a shooting while trying to serve a warrant to a homicide suspect, police said.

After knocking on a door, the SWAT team was "immediately met by gunfire," Philadelphia First Deputy Police Commissioner John Stanford.

A shootout ensued, and the suspect was killed. The three wounded officers are expected to recover, Commissioner Danielle M. Outlaw said.

Nationwide, the number of police officers intentionally killed in the line of duty reached a 20-year high last year, according to FBI data.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN's Chris Boyette contributed to this report.

