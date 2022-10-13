2 police officers were shot and killed while responding to a domestic violence call in Connecticut

Two Bristol police officers were killed and a third law enforcement officer was seriously injured in a shooting late Wednesday night, Connecticut State Police said.
The officers were shot while responding to a domestic violence incident, Gov. Ned Lamont said in a statement Thursday. They have not been publicly identified.
"The loss of two officers from the Bristol Police Department who were killed in the line of duty while responding to an emergency call of domestic violence is a senseless tragedy, and my prayers are with their families, loved ones, and fellow officers," Lamont's statement said.
The governor ordered US and state flags in Connecticut to be lowered to half-staff.
On Thursday morning, the two slain officers' bodies were taken from Bristol Hospital to the medical examiner's office in Farmington, state police said.
"A procession is occurring now where the 2 Bristol officers who tragically lost their lives will be escorted from Bristol Hospital" to the medical examiner's office, state police tweeted.
The Bristol Police Department had asked Connecticut State Police to assist with an investigation Wednesday night, the state agency said.
CNN has reached out to Bristol police, state police and the mayor's office for more details.
Hours before the shooting in Connecticut, three Philadelphia SWAT officers were wounded in a shooting while trying to serve a warrant to a homicide suspect, police said.
After knocking on a door, the SWAT team was "immediately met by gunfire," Philadelphia First Deputy Police Commissioner John Stanford.
A shootout ensued, and the suspect was killed. The three wounded officers are expected to recover, Commissioner Danielle M. Outlaw said.
Nationwide, the number of police officers intentionally killed in the line of duty reached a 20-year high last year, according to FBI data.
