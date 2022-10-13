2 police officers were shot and killed while responding to a domestic violence call in Connecticut

Weather Alert

.Gusty west to northwest winds, relative humidity dropping to around 20 percent, and very dry fuels will result in critical fire danger today and again on Friday. ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 001, 002, 003, 004, 005, 006, 007, 008, 009, 010, 011, 012, 013, 014, 015, 016, 017, 018, 019, 020, 021, 022, 075, 076, 076, 077, 078, 080, 081, 081, 082, 082, 083, 084, 085, 085, 086, 086, 086, 087, 087, 087, 088, 088, 089, 090, 091, 092, 093, 094, 098, 100, 106, 107, 108, 109, 110, 111, 112, AND 114... ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY AND GUSTY WINDS FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 001, 002, 003, 004, 005, 006, 007, 008, 009, 010, 011, 012, 013, 014, 015, 016, 017, 018, 019, 020, 021, 022, 075, 076, 076, 077, 078, 080, 081, 081, 082, 082, 083, 084, 085, 085, 086, 086, 086, 087, 087, 087, 088, 088, 089, 090, 091, 092, 093, 094, 098, 100, 106, 107, 108, 109, 110, 111, 112, AND 114... * AFFECTED AREA...In southern Illinois...Fire weather zones 075, 076, 077, 078, 080, 081, 082, 083, 084, 085, 086, 087, 088, 089, 090, 091, 092, 093, and 094. In southwest Indiana... Fire weather zones 081, 082, 085, 086, 087, and 088. In west Kentucky...Fire weather zones 001, 002, 003, 004, 005, 006, 007, 008, 009, 010, 011, 012, 013, 014, 015, 016, 017, 018, 019, 020, 021, and 022. In southeast Missouri...Fire weather zones 076, 086, 087, 098, 100, 106, 107, 108, 109, 110, 111, 112, and 114. * WIND...West to northwest at 10 to 20 mph with gusts of 25 to 35 mph today. West to southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts of 25 to 35 mph Friday. * HUMIDITY...around 20 percent this afternoon and Friday afternoon. * THUNDERSTORMS...No thunderstorms expected. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. &&