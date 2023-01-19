3 family members sentenced to life in the 2020 shooting death of a Family Dollar security guard over a face mask dispute

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Wind gusts of 40 to 45 mph * WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southeast Missouri, southwest Indiana, and western Kentucky * WHEN...Through late afternoon. * IMPACTS...Tree limbs and other objects may be blown around. Isolated power outages are possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A wind advisory is issued when sustained winds are expected to reach 30 mph or greater for longer than one hour...or wind gusts are expected to reach 40 mph for any duration. &&