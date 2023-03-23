5 kids rescued from a Staten Island sewer system after they crawled into a tunnel and got lost

 Skip to main content
...The National Weather Service in Paducah KY has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Indiana...Kentucky...Illinois...
Missouri...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers, Shawneetown,
Olmsted and Cairo.

.Widespread heavy rainfall is expected tonight into Friday night
across the area.  Rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches with localized
higher amounts will likely cause significant rises on the Ohio
River.  Based on the current rainfall forecast, many locations are
expected to go above flood stage next week.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE SUNDAY NIGHT TO SUNDAY, APRIL
02...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...From late Sunday night to Sunday, April 02.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 18.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early Monday morning to a crest of 41.7 feet Wednesday
evening. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday, April
01.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.


&&

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE
FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...All of southeast Missouri, southern Illinois, southwest
Indiana, and portions of western Kentucky.

* WHEN...From this evening through late Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Forecast rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are expected
across the Watch area. Locally higher totals to 5 inches are
possible, especially where thunderstorms occur or repeat over
the same areas. These amounts may lead to flooding of creeks,
streams, and roads.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

5 kids rescued from a Staten Island sewer system after they crawled into a tunnel and got lost

5 kids rescued from a Staten Island sewer system after they crawled into a tunnel and got lost

The New York City Fire Department shared these two images on Twitter showing a manhole and entrance into the sewer system.

 FDNY

Five mischievous boys had to be rescued from a Staten Island sewer system on Tuesday after they crawled into a tunnel, ventured deep inside and then got lost, according to the New York City Fire Department.

The FDNY received an emergency call around 6 p.m. Tuesday regarding children trapped in the sewers, Chief of Department John Hodgens in a news conference Wednesday.

Edited 911 audio released by the FDNY captures some of the exchanges between a dispatcher and a child. In one exchange, the dispatcher asked for an address.

"We don't know," a boyish voice responded.

"You don't know?" the dispatcher said.

"We're like ... we're stuck in the sewers," the child said.

"You're stuck where?" the dispatcher asked.

"In the sewers," the child said.

Fire alarm dispatcher Marlind Haxhialiu said he asked the child questions to narrow down where the boys entered the sewer system, according to the FDNY. The responding fire units located the children's backpacks at the entrance to the tunnel, which leads to the sewers under Clove Lakes Park.

Authorities determined that the children had crawled into the sewer system through the tunnel and had traveled up to a quarter of a mile further inside, Hodgens said.

FDNY Lt. John Drew said the tunnel had a 40-inch opening that later reduced to about 30 inches, making it difficult to navigate.

A firefighter entered the tunnel on a rope and with breathing equipment, FDNY Deputy Chief Joe Harris said.

"It was a tight space. The member had to crouch down and then crawl," he said.

The dispatcher also asked one of the boys to guide them directionally. "Once you went down, were the sewers -- left, right, straight -- where was it? I need you to guide me," the dispatcher asked.

"Right," the child responded.

"To the right side. How long did you walk for?" the dispatcher said.

"We like ... yeah, we walked a lot," he responded.

From there, the firefighters traveled along the sewer's path to find the kids.

"We walked along the route that we knew the sewer traveled and opened up manhole covers searching for the children," Hodgens said.

Firefighters found the children by opening one of the manhole covers above them, and the dispatcher urged the kids to raise their voices and call for help. Moments after this, the FDNY said, responding units located and rescued the children.

The boys were brought to safety about 30 minutes after emergency personnel responded. They spent about an hour inside the sewer system before being rescued, Hodgens said.

Firefighter John Loennecker said the boys were "relieved" to be rescued and out of the cold, wet and dark tunnel.

"They were crawling on their knees for about an hour," he said. "It was dark down there. They had one cell phone light, and that was it."

All five kids were transported to Richmond Medical Center for evaluation. One firefighter sustained minor injuries during the rescue.

"I'm glad everyone was able to work together to rescue these five children," Haxhialiu said.

