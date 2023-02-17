 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Paducah KY has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Indiana...Kentucky...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Warrick, Spencer, Henderson,
Vanderburgh and Daviess Counties.

.Due to recent heavy rain the Ohio River is expected to continue to
rise into next week reaching minor flood stage at Newburgh Dam by
Monday.

For the Ohio River...including Owensboro, Newburgh Dam, Evansville,
Henderson, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam, Shawneetown, Golconda,
Smithland Dam, Paducah, Olmsted Lock and Dam, Cairo...Minor flooding
is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

The next statement will be issued Saturday afternoon at 145 PM CST.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING TO FRIDAY AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...From Monday morning to Friday afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:00 AM CST Friday the stage was 26.5 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
Monday morning to a crest of 41.8 feet Wednesday evening. It
will then fall below flood stage late Friday morning.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.


&&

6 people shot, killed in series of shootings in Mississippi; suspect in custody

  • 0

Six people are dead in Tate County, Mississippi, after a series of shootings. One shooting incident occurred inside a store on Arkabutla Road, where a man was shot and killed. A woman was also killed inside a home on Arkabutla Dam Road. CNN's Nick Valencia has more.

Six people are dead in Tate County, Mississippi, after a series of shootings on Friday, according to reporting from CNN affiliate WMC.

The shootings all happened within the Arkabutla community, Tate County Sheriff Brad Lance told WMC. One shooting incident occurred inside a store on Arkabutla Road where a man was killed.

A woman was also killed inside a home on Arkabutla Dam Road. Her husband was injured during the incident, but it's unclear if he was shot.

Tate County deputies spotted the suspect inside a vehicle on Arkabutla Dam Road and he was taken into custody without incident, according to WMC. The suspect's identity has not been revealed.

After the arrest, deputies found four more people who had been killed. Two were found inside a home and two outside, also on Arkabutla Dam Road.

Gov. Tate Reeves has been briefed on the shootings, saying in a tweet that the individual has been taken into custody and it is believed he acted alone.

"I will ensure that the full resources of the state are available to law enforcement as we continue to investigate the situation," Reeves said.

Tate County is in northwest Mississippi, about 30 minutes south of Memphis, Tennessee.

Martin Bailey with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations tells CNN they are assisting in the investigation.

CNN has reached out to Tate County Sheriff's Office, and Mississippi state police for information.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

CNN's Sara Smart contributed to this story.