6-year-old who allegedly shot teacher in January will not face charges, report says

The 6-year-old who allegedly shot his elementary school teacher in January will not be criminally charged, Newport News Commonwealth's Attorney Howard Gwynn told CNN affiliate WTKR.
Richneck Elementary School teacher Abigail Zwerner spent more than a week in the hospital for her wounds following the January 6 shooting, CNN previously reported.
"After researching this issue thoroughly, we do not believe the law supports charging and convicting a 6-year-old with aggravated assault," Gwynn told WTKR Wednesday.
"I can say the prosecutorial efforts are focused on determining what the facts are, applying those facts to the law, and determining whether we can charge anyone with a crime that we can prove beyond a reasonable doubt," Gwynn added.
When reached by CNN, Toscano Law Group, which represents Zwerner, declined to comment.
CNN has reached out to Gwynn and the attorney for the student's parents, but has not immediately received a response.
The-CNN-Wire
