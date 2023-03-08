 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...Indiana...Kentucky...

Ohio River at Mount Vernon, J.T. Meyers Dam, and Shawneetown.

.The Ohio River is in the midst of cresting. Minor flooding will end
by or before early this weekend.

For the Ohio River...including Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam,
Shawneetown...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TOMORROW MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...Until late tomorrow morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Wednesday the stage was 35.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
late tonight and continue falling to 23.9 feet Saturday,
March 18.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.


&&

6-year-old who allegedly shot teacher in January will not face charges, report says

  • 0
6-year-old who allegedly shot teacher in January will not face charges, report says

The 6-year-old who allegedly shot his elementary school teacher in January will not be criminally charged, Newport News Commonwealth's Attorney Howard Gwynn told CNN affiliate WTKR. Students return to Richneck Elementary on January 30 in Newport News, Virginia.

 Billy Schuerman/Newport News Daily Press/TNS/Getty Images

 Billy Schuerman/Newport News Daily Press/TNS/Getty Images

The 6-year-old who allegedly shot his elementary school teacher in January will not be criminally charged, Newport News Commonwealth's Attorney Howard Gwynn told CNN affiliate WTKR.

Richneck Elementary School teacher Abigail Zwerner spent more than a week in the hospital for her wounds following the January 6 shooting, CNN previously reported.

"After researching this issue thoroughly, we do not believe the law supports charging and convicting a 6-year-old with aggravated assault," Gwynn told WTKR Wednesday.

"I can say the prosecutorial efforts are focused on determining what the facts are, applying those facts to the law, and determining whether we can charge anyone with a crime that we can prove beyond a reasonable doubt," Gwynn added.

When reached by CNN, Toscano Law Group, which represents Zwerner, declined to comment.

CNN has reached out to Gwynn and the attorney for the student's parents, but has not immediately received a response.

