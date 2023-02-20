85-year-old woman killed after incident with alligator in southeast Florida

 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Kentucky...

Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

.The Ohio River at Mount Vernon is forecast to rise above flood
stage later today, on its way to a crest of 36.6 feet early Thursday
afternoon.

For the Ohio River...including Mount Vernon...Minor flooding is
forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY SATURDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...From this evening to early Saturday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 33.4 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late this evening to a crest of 36.6 feet early Thursday
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Friday
evening.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.


&&

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Indiana...
Kentucky...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

.The Ohio River at Newburgh Dam will continue to rise, reaching a
crest of 41.4 feet early tomorrow afternoon.

For the Ohio River...including Newburgh Dam...Minor flooding is
forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...Until Friday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 40.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 41.4
feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage early Friday morning.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.


&&

85-year-old woman killed after incident with alligator in southeast Florida

  • Updated
  • 0
An 85-year-old woman was killed after an incident involving an alligator Monday in St. Lucie County, according to a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) statement.

 WPTV

An 85-year-old woman walking her dog was killed Monday when an alligator pulled her into a nearby retention pond in southeast Florida, according to wildlife officials.

Gloria Serge was walking her small dog along the pond in her community in Ft. Pierce when the alligator attempted to take her dog, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission said Tuesday.

"Ms. Serge was knocked over and the alligator pulled her into the water by her foot," according to a commission incident report.

"Serge was pulled into deeper water and died as a result of the incident," it said. The alligator, which was approximately 10 feet long, was caught and euthanized, it added.

The dog survived, commission spokesperson Arielle Callender told CNN on Monday.

The woman was recovered and the alligator involved in the incident was captured by a contracted nuisance alligator trapper, the fish and wildlife commission said.

"Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the family and friends of the victim," the commission said in a statement Monday.

According to the statement, serious injuries caused by alligators are rare in the state of Florida.

"The FWC places the highest priority on public safety and administers a Statewide Nuisance Alligator Program (SNAP) to address complaints concerning specific alligators believed to pose a threat to people, pets or property," the statement said.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.