Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Kentucky...Indiana...Illinois...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Henderson, Vanderburgh,
Daviess, Warrick and Spencer Counties.

Ohio River at Shawneetown affecting Union, Gallatin, Crittenden
and Hardin Counties.

Ohio River at Mount Vernon affecting Vanderburgh, Posey,
Henderson and Union Counties.

.Recent heavy rain has caused the Ohio River to rise.

For the Ohio River...including Newburgh Dam...Minor flooding is
forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Tuesday evening at 1045 PM CST.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM LATE TUESDAY NIGHT TO
SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...From late Tuesday night to Saturday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CST Monday the stage was 33.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
tomorrow morning to a crest of 36.7 feet early Thursday
afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Saturday
morning.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.


&&

85-year-old woman killed after incident with alligator in St. Lucie, Florida

  • 0
85-year-old woman killed after incident with alligator in St. Lucie, Florida

An 85-year-old woman was killed after an incident involving an alligator Monday in St. Lucie County, according to a Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) statement.

 WPTV

An 85-year-old woman was killed Monday after an incident involving an alligator in southeast Florida, according to wildlife officials.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) and St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office responded Monday to a 911 call about an apparent alligator bite in St. Lucie, Florida, the FWC said.

FWC spokesperson Arielle Callender told CNN the woman was with her dog when the incident happened and the dog survived, although its condition was currently unknown.

CNN affiliate WPTV reported an alligator grabbed the woman's dog, and when she tried to get the dog back, she somehow fell victim to the gator. St. Lucie County Sheriff Ken Mascara told WPTV he estimated the alligator to be close to 11-feet long.

The woman was recovered and the alligator involved in the incident was captured by a contracted nuisance alligator trapper, FWC said.

"Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with the family and friends of the victim," the FWC statement said.

According to the statement, serious injuries caused by alligators are rare in the state of Florida.

"The FWC places the highest priority on public safety and administers a Statewide Nuisance Alligator Program (SNAP) to address complaints concerning specific alligators believed to pose a threat to people, pets or property," the statement said.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

