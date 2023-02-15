A week after evacuations near the toxic Ohio train wreck ended, anxious residents pack meeting to express doubts about safety

Weather Alert

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Vanderburgh, south central Gibson and northern Posey Counties through 130 AM CST... At 1250 AM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Mount Vernon, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and nickel size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. This strong thunderstorm will be near... Blairsville around 105 AM CST. Poseyville around 110 AM CST. Other locations in the path of this storm include Cynthiana, Darmstadt, Owensville and Haubstadt. This includes Interstate 64 in Indiana between Mile Markers 10 and 25. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 500 AM CST for northwestern Kentucky. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN; MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH