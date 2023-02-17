A woman escaped abduction in New Jersey after 'year-long nightmare' across several states, authorities say. The suspect is now charged with kidnapping

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kentucky...Indiana... Ohio River at Newburgh Dam affecting Warrick, Daviess, Henderson, Spencer and Vanderburgh Counties. .Due to recent heavy rain, the Ohio River is expected to continue to rise into next week, reaching minor flood stage at Newburgh Dam Monday morning. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY MORNING TO FRIDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam. * WHEN...From Monday morning to Friday evening. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 9:00 PM CST Saturday the stage was 32.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Monday morning to a crest of 41.9 feet Wednesday evening. It will then fall below flood stage early Friday afternoon. - Flood stage is 38.0 feet. &&