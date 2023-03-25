 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following river in Indiana...
Kentucky...Illinois...

Ohio River at Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T. Myers Dam,
and Shawneetown.

.Recent heavy rainfall is resulting in rises on the Ohio River. The
river is forecast to rise above flood stage at several locations.

For the Ohio River...including Newburgh Dam, Mount Vernon, J.T.
Myers Dam, and Shawneetown...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT TO EARLY SATURDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Newburgh Dam.

* WHEN...From late tonight to early Saturday afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 11:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 34.8 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late tonight to a crest of 40.7 feet Wednesday night. It will
then fall below flood stage Saturday morning.
- Flood stage is 38.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING TO SATURDAY
AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon.

* WHEN...From Tuesday morning to Saturday afternoon.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 6:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 28.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late Tuesday morning to a crest of 36.5 feet Thursday
evening. It will then fall below flood stage late Saturday
morning.
- Flood stage is 35.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

Actor Jonathan Majors is arrested on assault charge in New York, police say

  • 0
Actor Jonathan Majors is arrested on assault charge in New York, police say

Jonathan Majors, seen here attending the European Premiere of "Creed III" in London, England, was arrested Saturday and faces multiple charges, according to the NYPD.

 Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Actor Jonathan Majors, who has recently starred in "Creed III" and "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania," was arrested Saturday morning in an alleged domestic dispute, New York police say.

Majors, 33, was taken into custody following a 911 call made from an apartment in the Chelsea neighborhood of Manhattan, according to a statement from the New York Police Department.

"The victim informed police she was assaulted," the statement said. The 30-year-old woman had "minor injuries to her head and neck," police said.

Majors faces charges of strangulation, assault and harassment, according to the NYPD.

An attorney for Majors, Priya Chaudhry, said the actor is "completely innocent" and was "provably the victim of an altercation with a woman he knows."

"We are quickly gathering and presenting evidence to the District Attorney with the expectation that all charges will be dropped imminently," Chaudhry said in a statement Sunday.

That evidence would include two written statements from the woman recanting the allegations, the attorney claimed, as well as video footage from a vehicle where the incident purportedly occurred and testimony from the driver and other witnesses.

"All the evidence proves that Mr. Majors is entirely innocent and did not assault her whatsoever," Chaudhry said.

Majors is no longer in police custody, according to the NYPD Saturday night.

In the wake of the allegations, the US Army announced it is pulling two recently released recruiting ads featuring Majors, saying in a statement it was "deeply concerned."

"While Mr. Majors is innocent until proven guilty, prudence dictates that we pull our ads until the investigation into these allegations is complete," the statement from the Army Enterprise Marketing Office said.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

