After serving 38 years for a murder he didn't commit, Maurice Hastings has finally been declared innocent

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Kentucky...Illinois...Missouri...Indiana... Ohio River at Olmsted Lock and Dam. Ohio River at Paducah. Ohio River at Cairo. Ohio River at Newburgh Dam. Ohio River at Shawneetown. Ohio River at J.T. Myers Dam. Ohio River at Mount Vernon. .Runoff from recent heavy rain is forecast to send the Ohio River above flood stage at several points over the next week. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. && ...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MONDAY EVENING TO FRIDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Ohio River at Mount Vernon. * WHEN...From Monday evening to Friday morning. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 6:00 AM CST Saturday the stage was 27.7 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage Monday evening to a crest of 35.7 feet early Wednesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Friday morning. - Flood stage is 35.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&